Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, April 15

These are the results for Southington High School's varsity contests for Saturday, April 15.

Baseball: After suffering their first loss of the season at Tolland (4-0) on Wednesday, the Blue Knights recovered with a 1-0 win at Notre Dame of West Haven (4-2), earning their third win on the year. The Knights mustered just five hits. Dan Topper scored the game-winning run as a pinch runner. Matt Sciota went 2-for-3 at the plate. John Mikosz pitched a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts, allowing three walks and just one hit. The Knights will be back on the diamond next week when they travel to New Britain (4-1) on Wednesday, April 19 and return home to host divisional Hall (2-0) on Friday, April 21 and nonconference Greenwich (1-4) on Saturday, April 22. Southington is currently 3-1 overall.

Boys Lacrosse: The Blue Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 10-4, to Pomperaug (4-2) at home, dropping their fourth game of the season. The Knights trailed the Panthers, 7-1, at halftime. Ethan Thomson (1 goal, 2 shots), Liam Guthrie (1 goal, 9 shots), Dean Bauchiero (1 goal, 5 shots), and Matt Thompson (1 goal, 3 shots) each scored. Evan Johanns and Matt Gunderson contributed with an assist apiece. Brandon Slade recovered eight groundballs. Garrett Brown (4) and

Evan Bumbera (2) combined for six saves in the cage. Southington took 39 shots on goal and committed six penalties. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they begin a five-game road stretch starting with Farmington (1-3) on Monday, April 17, nonconference Fairfield Warde (1-3) on Thursday, April 20, and nonconference Guilford (2-2) on Saturday, April 22. Southington is currently 1-4 overall.

**Southington Spring Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1: 7-5 (7-5).

Week 2: 17-9 (10-4).

Postseason:

