Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, April 13

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, April 13. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Lacrosse: After winning their first game of the season on Tuesday, the Blue Knights suffered their third loss on the year following a 12-7 loss to Trumbull (3-2) at home. The Knights were held without scoring a single goal in the first half and trailed, 6-0, at halftime. Jake Walczak paced the offense with three goals. Liam Guthrie (2 goals), Ethan Thomson (1 goal, 2 assists), and Dean Beauchiero (1 goal) contributed as well. Evan Bumbera (10) and Garrett Brown (2) combined for 12 saves in the cage. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host nonconference Pomperaug (3-2) on Saturday. Southington is currently 1-3 overall.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights earned their second win of the season in their second-straight victory by edging Mercy (3-2) by a point, 4-3. With the match all squared at 3-3, No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew prevailed in three sets, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4, over Molly Garcia to clinch the win for the Knights. With Mathew’s victory, the Knights swept singles for the first time this season, while their doubles failed to come away with a single win. No. 2 singles Abby Murphy, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, and No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan each won in straight sets. M. Murphy dropped just one game. No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik and No. 3 doubles Chantelle Gimenez and Safiyah Pathan each fell in straight sets. No. 2 doubles Sam Barmore and Joelle Stublarec fell in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. The Knights will be back on the court next week when they host East Catholic (0-0) on Thursday, April 20 in their lone match of the week. Southington is currently 2-1 overall.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights earned their second-straight victory and fifth overall win of the season by blanking Farmington (0-4), 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-18), at home, recording their fourth shutout on the year. Through six matches thus far, the Knights have dropped just four sets. The Knights finished the match with 14 blocks. Brian Durocher (1 block) and Tim Walsh (6 digs, 3 blocks) paced the offense with nine kills apiece. Durocher and Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (4 kills, 2 blocks) anchored the defense with 10 digs each. Gianacopolos Jr. also dished out 27 assists and went 12-for-14 serving with an ace. Connor Brush (4 kills, 2 blocks) went 10-for-12 behind the service line with a pair of aces. Niko Sophroniou (3 digs) went 13-for-14 serving with two aces. Dan Hackerman (3 digs, 2 kills) and Rocco Possidento (4 kills) contributed with three blocks apiece. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they host Enfield (4-1) on Wednesday, April 19 and regional Newington (3-2) on Friday, April 21. Southington is currently 5-1 overall.

