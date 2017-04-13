Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, April 12

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, April 12. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights suffered their first loss season after falling, 5-2, at Tolland (3-0). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Notre Dame of West Haven (4-1) on Saturday. Southington is currently 2-1 overall.

Girls Lacrosse: The Lady Knights are 4-0 for the first time since 2014 with a one-point win, 11-10, over Simsbury (0-3) at home in their first regional contest of the season. There were four tied scores, three lead changes, and a pair of 3-0 runs by both teams in the first half, but the Knights came out on top by a goal, 6-5, at halftime. The Trojans knotted the score by netting the first goal of the second half just under two and a half minutes in. Moments later, the Knights went on a 4-0 run with three goals from Sydney Brault (3 shots) and a score from Hallie Altwies (7 shots, 1 assist). The Trojans cut the deficit to a goal, 10-9, with three scores following Southington’s offensive charge, but a goal from Sarah Mafale (4 shots) at the eight-minute mark put the Knights up by two and sealed the victory. The Trojans scored the final goal of the game with 1:16 to go in the contest. Brault and Altwies each finished with three goals. Altwies also recovered five groundballs and won six draws. Mafale and Morgan Raymond (7 shots) finished with two goals. Brooke Lynch (2 shots) contributed with a goal. Julia Wells saved 10 shots on the cage. Southington took 25 shots on goal. The Knights will look to stay undefeated next week when they travel to Windsor (1-1) on Tuesday, April 18 and return home to host Newington (1-2) on Friday, April 21.

Softball: The Lady Knights opened their season with a 3-1 victory over South Windsor (1-2) at home. The Bobcats took a 1-0 lead with a run off an error in the third inning. The Knights answered in the bottom of that inning by knotting the score with a Katie Semmel single that scored Chrissy Marotto. Kara Zazzaro gave the Knights a one-run lead with a sacrifice fly that score Amanda Delorme in the fourth. Maighread Scafariello capped off the win with a double that scored Michelle Woodruff in the sixth. Scafariello finished the game by going 2-for-3. Zazzaro threw a complete game on the circle with 12 strikeouts, allowing two hits and a walk. Southington finished the game with three hits and committed two errors. The Knights will be back on the diamond next week when they host Rockville (2-1) on Monday, April 17 and divisional Simsbury (2-0) on Tuesday, April 18, and hit the road for Bristol Central (1-2) on Wednesday, April 19, and divisional Hall (0-1) on Friday, April 21.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights bounced back from Monday’s loss to Staples (2-1) by rallying to a 3-1 (20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20) win at Shelton (3-1) after dropping the first set. Brian Durocher (1 block) and Connor Brush (3 digs) paced the offense with seven kills apiece. Durocher went 23-for-24 serving with an ace. Brush went 13-for-15 behind the service line. Durocher also anchored the defense with 10 digs. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (6 digs) dished out 21 assists and went 14-for-16 serving with an ace. Niko Sophroniou (9 digs) went 15-for-15 behind the service line with a pair of aces. Tim Walsh contributed with six kills and three blocks. Dan Hackerman contributed with four blocks. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Farmington (0-3) on Thursday. Southington is currently 4-1 overall.

