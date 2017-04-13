Police investigate accident on Meriden-Waterbury Tpk.

Police are investigating a vehicle collision at 900 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. this morning.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., a 2014 Hyundai Sante Fe, bearing Connecticut license plate number 0ARJK1, was traveling in an easterly direction on Meriden Waterbury Tpk. in the eastbound lane. The vehicle, operated by Melisa Connoy, 33, of Southington, made contact with a guardrail on the south side of the road, which caused the vehicle to veer left and cross the double yellow line.

The vehicle eventual came to rest on a guardrail on the north side of the road, facing north with its front end down an embankment.

Connoy was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about this accident to call Officer Christopher Lamarre at (860) 378-1600, ext 2374.