Obituary: Philomena ‘Phyllis’ (Giannamore) Micalizzi, 89

Philomena “Phyllis” (Giannamore) Micalizzi, 89, of Southington, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2017 at Abbott Terrace after a short stay. Phyllis was the wife for 66 years of Angelo “Charlie” Micalizzi.

She was born on March 24, 1928 in Waterbury the daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Miresse) Giannamore. She graduated from Waterbury Catholic High School and worked at Hemingway Corporation. Phyllis truly enjoyed her Italian heritage and eagerly shared the cultural details to all who wanted to listen. Phyllis had been a communicant of St. Lucy’s Church for most of her life and was active in the Women’s Group. Since moving to Southington she had been a member of St. Dominic Church.

In addition to her husband, Phyllis is survived by her son Joseph and his wife Sandra of Southington, three grandchildren, Stephen, Justine and Jonathan Micalizzi. She leaves her brother Ronald Giannamore and wife Jean “Angela” of Niantic. Jean was like a sister to Phyllis. She is also survived by her nieces Mary Beth Chinsky and Debra Madden and their families, nephews Michael and Joseph Giannamore and their families and many grand nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a special niece Karen Giannamore and her aunt Concetta Miresse.

The family is most grateful for the wonderful care of Dr. K. Jega and the home care of coordination of Deb Terrill of the CT Community Care.

Her funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 17, 2017 at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Road, Southington for a Mass at 11am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Waterbury. Calling hours will be on Monday morning from 9 to 10:30 a. m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Cardiac Care C/O St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, 56 Franklin St. Waterbury, CT 06706

