Track swept by Glastonbury

By BRIAN JENNINGS

Southington’s outdoor track and field program traveled to Glastonbury for their season opener on Wednesday, April 5, where both teams suffered losses to the Tomahawks by sizeable margins.

Despite the loss, both teams were able to qualify a number of athletes for the postseason. The Blue Knights fell, 98-52, and the Lady Knights came up short, 90-60.

The following male athletes finished first in their respective events: Mike Mauro in the 110m hurdles (16.12), Elijah Rodriguez in the 300m hurdles (42.37), Anthony Mondo in the high jump (5”6”), and Ian Agnew in the triple jump (38’7”).

The following male athletes qualified for the Class LL meet: John Carreiro in the 100m (11.43), Quindran Quintin-Cole in the 100m (11.44), Rodriguez in the 300m hurdles, and Zachary Burleigh in the pole vault (11’6”).

The following female athletes finished first their respective events: Amanda Howe in the discus throw (129’75”) and shot put (39’2.25”), Tayler Riddick in the long jump (15’7”) and triple jump (32’7”), Megan Biscoglio in the pole vault (11’), and Allison Brown in the high jump (4’8”). All qualified for the state meet.

Additional female athletes that qualified for the state meet in individual events included the following: Samantha Przysbilski in the 100m (13.12) and 200m (27.59), Abby Connolly in the 100m (13.21) and 200m (27.28), Natalie Verderame in the 200m (26.68) and 400m (61.34), Kate Kemnitz in the 1600m (5:39.6), and Trinity Cardillo in the shot put (31’0.75”).

The following female athletes qualified for the state meet in team events: Meghan Sheline, Connolly, Kate Ierardi, and Verderame in the 4x100m relay (52.21); Riddick, Przysbilski, Brown, and Rylee Van Epps in the 4x100m relay (52.24); and Kemnitz, Marissa Mathews, Anny Moquete-Volquez, and Sarah Minkiewicz in the 4x800m relay (10:34.5).

Southington will host Conard in their home opener on Tuesday, April 18 at 3:45 p.m.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/04/11/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-april-14-edition).