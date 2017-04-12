Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, April 11

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, April 11. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Lacrosse: After opening their season with back-to-back, blowout losses, the Blue Knights earned their first win of the season with a 20-4 victory over Newington (0-2) at home. The Knights led the Indians, 10-2, at halftime. Southington took 48 shots on goal and committed nine penalties. Jake Walczak paced the offense with five goals on eight shots. Liam Guthrie (3 goals,1 assist), Evan Johanns (3 goals), Ryan Mailhot (2 goals 3 assists), Seth Bogoslofski (2 goals), Matt Gunderson (1 goal, 2 assists), Matt Thompson (1 goal), Brandon Slade (1 goal), Jared Vath (1 goal), and Justin Nogueira (1 goal) each contributed as well. Hunter Forrest recovered five ground balls. Evan Bumbera (5) and Garrett Brown (3) combined for eight saves in the cage. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host nonconference Trumbull (2-2) on Thursday, April 13 and nonconference Pomperaug (2-2) on Saturday, April 15.

