Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, April 10

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, April 10. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights recorded their first shutout of the season by blanking EO Smith (1-2), 7-0, in their home opener. The Knights began the game with three runs in the first inning and capped off the win by scattering four more runs from the fourth through sixth. Southington outhit EO Smith, 6-3. Jon Gray went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, and a stolen base. Gray was also hit by a pitch. Jake Babon went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, a double, and a walk. Brandon Kohl’s (2 runs scored) lone hit of the game came on his first homerun of the season with a two-run shot in the fifth. Tyler Cyr, John Mikosz, and Brayden Cooney each contributed with runs scored. Ryan Sheehan started on the mound and picked up the win after going five and two-thirds with five strikeouts, allowing three walks and a hit. Bailey Robarge came in relief of Sheehan to close out the game with two strikeouts and two hits. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to nonconference Tolland (2-0) on Wednesday, April 12 and nonconference Notre Dame-West Haven (3-1) on Saturday, April 15. Southington is currently 2-0 overall.

Girls Lacrosse: The Lady Knights remained undefeated on the year with their third-straight win, 19-3, at Northwest Catholic (0-3), posting 19 points for the second time this season. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host regional Simsbury (0-2) on Wednesday, April 12.

Boys Tennis: The Blue Knights opened their season without dropping a single point after they swept Platt (1-1), 7-0, at home. No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 2 singles Mike Balaoing, No. 3 Rohan Kataria, No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy, No. 2 doubles Nate Zmarlicki and Mike Listro, and No. 3 doubles Sam Johnson and DJ Pestillo each won in straight sets. No. 4 singles Erik Kryzanski won by forfeit. The Knights dropped just two games in all matches combined. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to South Windsor (1-0) on Wednesday, April 19 and RHAM (1-0) on Friday, April 21.

Boys Volleyball: After beginning their season with three-straight wins without dropping a single set in their first week of competition, the Blue Knights suffered their first loss on the year after being shutout, 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-11), by Staples (2-1) at home. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. paced the offense with eight kills and went 9-for-10 serving with an ace. Gianacopolos Jr. also dished out 18 assists and anchored the defense with seven digs, sharing four blocks with Rocco Possidento with two each at the net. Niko Sophroniou went 8-for-9 behind the service line with an ace. Durocher contributed with six kills and six digs. Southington finished the match with 21 hitting errors and just two serving aces. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to nonconference Shelton (2-0) on Wednesday, April 12 and return home to host Farmington (0-3) on Thursday, April 13.

