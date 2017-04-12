Quinnipiac River Watershed Association tags prized trout with local gift cards

The Quinnipiac River Watershed Association (QRWA) released 185 trout into the Quinnipiac River on Wednesday, April 5 as CT DEEP officials prepared for opening day. Trout season began on Saturday, April 8.

The fish were released during a QRWA event. Local children released the fish from white buckets into the Quinnipiac River. This event was made possible through fund raising efforts by Mike Roberts, with additional donations this year from Trout Unlimited Housatonic Chapter.

The trout, which included seven jumbo trout which were tagged with gift cards from local businesses, were released in five spots just north of Red Bridge in Meriden. Fisherman will notice a bright orange tag on the dorsal fins of these larger fish.

The top prize is a $50 gift certificate to Fishin Factory at 1426 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. in Southington.

In addition, there were two fish tagged with $25 gift certificates from Fishin Factory and Castello Pizza in Meriden. A pair of fish were tagged with $15 gift certificates for Tom’s Place Breakfast in Meriden and Fishin Factory. The final two fish were tagged with gift certificates for free hair cuts at The Village Barber in Wallingford.

The fish came from Harding’s Trout Farm in Southbury. Mike Roberts, a member of Trout Unlimited’s Housatonic Chapter as well as the Meriden Rod & Gun Club, organizes an annual Game dinner and fundraiser for the trout release.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Roberts’ fundraiser.

To claim prizes, contact Peter Picone at (860) 919-7236.