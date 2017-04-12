Police blotter for the April 14 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, March 31 to Friday, March 31:
- Nicole Jean Tedaro, 21, of 153 Gridley St, Bristol, was arrested on March 29 and charged with evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and making an unsafe lane change.
- Moses Gonzalez, 38, of 245 Walley Ave., New Haven, was arrested on March 31 and charged with third degree larceny.
- Theresa A. Burness, 52, of 41 Penny Brook Ln., Kensington, was arrested on April 4 and charged with improper use of high beams, failure to drive in proper lane, and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.
- David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.
- David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary and fourth degree larceny.
- David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.
- David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, fifth degree larceny, third degree criminal mischief, and theft of a firearm.
- David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.
- David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.
- David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with two counts of third degree burglary, third degree larceny, fourth degree larceny, and two counts of second degree criminal mischief.
- David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.
- David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.
- David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, third degree criminal mischief, and theft of a firearm.
- David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, and second degree criminal mischief.
- David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.
- James N. Garofano, 22, of 226 Old Post Rd., Northford, was arrested on April 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Karianne Andrews, 42, of 173 Rethal St., Southington, was arrested on April 5 and charged with third degree assault.
- Justin Sieracki, 25, of 111 North Summit St., Southington, was arrested on April 6 and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Justin Sieracki, 25, of 111 North Summit St., Southington, was arrested on April 6 and charged with violating probation.
- Jonathan Amenta, 26, of 1998 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was arrested on April 6 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to obey a traffic signal, and failure to wear seat belt.
- Pamela J. Yorski, 33, of 19 Whitlock Ave., Plantsville, was arrested on April 6 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Amanda Yorski, 37, of 156 Lazy Ln., Southington, was arrested on April 6 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth larceny.
- Carlos A. Lugo, 25, of 186 Britannia St., Meriden, was arrested on April 7 and charged with fifth degree larceny.