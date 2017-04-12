Police blotter for the April 14 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, March 31 to Friday, March 31:

Nicole Jean Tedaro, 21, of 153 Gridley St, Bristol, was arrested on March 29 and charged with evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and making an unsafe lane change.

Moses Gonzalez, 38, of 245 Walley Ave., New Haven, was arrested on March 31 and charged with third degree larceny.

Theresa A. Burness, 52, of 41 Penny Brook Ln., Kensington, was arrested on April 4 and charged with improper use of high beams, failure to drive in proper lane, and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.

David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary and fourth degree larceny.

David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.

David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, fifth degree larceny, third degree criminal mischief, and theft of a firearm.

David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.

David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.

David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with two counts of third degree burglary, third degree larceny, fourth degree larceny, and two counts of second degree criminal mischief.

David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.

David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.

David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, fourth degree larceny, third degree criminal mischief, and theft of a firearm.

David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, and second degree criminal mischief.

David Sanchez, 43, of 11 Samuel St., Waterbury, was arrested on April 4 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.

James N. Garofano, 22, of 226 Old Post Rd., Northford, was arrested on April 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Karianne Andrews, 42, of 173 Rethal St., Southington, was arrested on April 5 and charged with third degree assault.

Justin Sieracki, 25, of 111 North Summit St., Southington, was arrested on April 6 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Justin Sieracki, 25, of 111 North Summit St., Southington, was arrested on April 6 and charged with violating probation.

Jonathan Amenta, 26, of 1998 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was arrested on April 6 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to obey a traffic signal, and failure to wear seat belt.

Pamela J. Yorski, 33, of 19 Whitlock Ave., Plantsville, was arrested on April 6 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Amanda Yorski, 37, of 156 Lazy Ln., Southington, was arrested on April 6 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth larceny.

Carlos A. Lugo, 25, of 186 Britannia St., Meriden, was arrested on April 7 and charged with fifth degree larceny.