Off and running

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

With a pair of wins to start the regular season, the Lady Knight lacrosse team is 2-0 for the first time since 2014. The Knights fell short of clinching a playoff berth last year with a 3-13 record, but winning the first two games of the season is what Southington coach Jill Pomposi says is a big step towards qualifying for the 2017 Class L tournament.

“We’re a little bit more confident in that they’ve all had some varsity time under their belts,” the coach said. “Everyone here went through it last year.”

One of the big differences in this season’s team has been the aggressiveness of Southington’s attackers.

“Last year, we only had a couple people that were willing to look to cage,” said Pomposi. “The supporting attackers would always try and hit them. This week, we’ve had a lot of different people score.”

With 16 different scorers in both games combined this past week, it’s no wonder the Knights are displaying diversity in their offensive schemes.

“That’s huge and is really helping us out,” the coach said. “That’s really showing that we’re working the ball and not just going one on one all the time.”

Win at Bristol Co-op

APRIL 5—The Knights opened their season by allowing just one goal in a 19-1 triumph at Bristol Co-op on Wednesday. Southington led Bristol, 12-0, at halftime.

Sarah Mafale (5 shots, 2 assists) marshaled the offense with five goals. Morgan Raymond (5 shots, 3 assists) and Hallie Altwies (3 shots, 1 assist) contributed with three scores each.

Raymond also won five draws. Altwies and Jenna Garcia recovered four ground balls apiece.

Julia Wells saved one shot on goal. Southington took 31 shots on goal.

Win vs. Amity

APRIL 7—A couple days later, the Knights returned home and remained undefeated with a 13-8 victory over Amity (0-1) at home. The Knights led the Spartans, 11-5, at halftime.

The Knights suffered three losses by a point last year, and Amity was one of those losses (10-9).

“That was one of the games that we said we definitely wanted to win as a little redemption,” said Pomposi. “I’m really pleased that we kept moving, pushing, and trying. We had a couple bobbles and mistakes, but the fact is, we didn’t lay down and give up because we were up by five or six goals.”

Altwies (3 shots) and Addie Kilgore (6 shots) paced the offense with three goals each. Raymond (4 shots, 3 assists) and Emma Doran (2 shots) contributed with a pair of scores apiece. Raymond also recovered eight ground balls and won nine draws.

Julia Wells saved 13 shots on goal. Southington took 23 shots on goal.

The Knights will look to extend their winning streak this week when they travel to NW Catholic (0-2) on Monday, April 10 and return home to host Simsbury (0-1) on Wednesday, April 12.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/04/11/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-april-14-edition).