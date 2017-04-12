Music listings for the April 14 edition

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

BLACKBERRY PINES. 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Main St. and Berlin Ave. A local group, they are dedicated to playing bluegrass, country, and folk from artists like Patti Griffin, Gillian Welch, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 at the door.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRUM CIRCLE. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. on the first Friday of the month at Southington Arts & Crafts Association, 239 Main St. Open to locals ages 18 and up. Follow the leader and become part of the circle with you own percussion instruments or borrow one available at the drum circle.