The lyrics to the song “Be Our Guest” says it all. “Don’t believe me? Ask the dishes. They can sing. They can dance.” Olivia Lanteri (Belle) and Jordan Cyr (Beast) waltz across the stage last weekend when curtains opened for the Southington middle school musical production of “Beauty and the Beast.” The cast included over 100 students from Kennedy and DePaolo middle schools, along with a 50-member stage crew. All shows were sold out, too.

Photos by KELLY MAY DEL DEBBIO