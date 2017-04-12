Library listings for the April 14 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

April

Katerina Kretsch is artist of the month. Nature’s Canvas exhibit by Katerina Kretsch is on display in The Gallery at the Southington Public Library. Kretsch is a photography enthusiast who originally started taking photos of her children before exploring other areas of photography such as landscape and macro photography. Her images were recently displayed at the Farmington Libraries’ 2016 Fall Art Show.

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, April 28, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

May

Lincoln Center Local: Mariachi Flor De Toloache. Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.

Ongoing