Fire report for the April 14 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 47 incidents from Monday, March 27 to Monday, April 3:

Monday, March 27

9:59:55 a.m., 1259 Queen St., Building or structure weakened

12:05:18 p.m., 609 Old Turnpike Rd., Vehicle accident

1:53:28 p.m., 350 Queen St., Vehicle accident

1:59:48 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby

2:01:11 p.m., 57 Pondview Dr., HazMat release investigation

2:47:32 p.m., 213 Spring St., Arcing, shorted electrical

5:24:31 p.m., 121 Bridle Path Dr., CO incident

9:19:13 p.m., 82 Liberty St., System malfunction

Tuesday, March 28

9:53:43 a.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, Vehicle accident

10:10:06 a.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, HazMat release investigation

6:49:02 p.m., 28 N. Summit St., Toxic condition

Wednesday, March 29

4:22:50 p.m., 267 Marion Ave., Vehicle accident

4:28:05 p.m., 50 River St., SFD Co. 5, Cover assignment, standby

8:24:25 p.m., 98 Main St., Geno’s Grill, Lock-out Building

Thursday, March 30

6:38:13 a.m., 388 Pleasant St., Calendar House, Steam, vapor, fog or dust

8:17:35 a.m., 219 Lawncrest Dr., Vehicle accident, general

3:29:53 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Lock-out Building

4:36:50 p.m., 948 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

5:40:33 p.m., 932 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Gasoline or other flammable

7:23:19 p.m., 24 Ruy Ln., EMS call, excluding vehicle

8:45:35 p.m., 139 Village Gate Dr., Smoke detector activation

8:57:12 p.m., 500 Executive Blvd., Lowes, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

9:00:00 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

10:04:27 p.m., 37 W. Center St., Factory Square, Sprinkler activation

10:17:34 p.m., I-84 Westbound exit, Vehicle Accident

Friday, March 31

10:36:25 a.m. 49 Woodruff St., Power line down

2:12:44 p.m., 244 Mount Vernon Rd., HazMat release investigation

2:42:02 p.m., 64 Whitlock Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

3:52:09 p.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

6:36:24 p.m., 21 Celella Dr., Arcing, shorted electrical

6:37:08 p.m., 1460 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Dispatched and cancelled en route

10:03:03 p.m., 37 W. Center St., Suite 731, Sprinkler activation

Saturday, April 1

2:19:09 a.m., I-691 Eastbound exit, Vehicle accident

2:19:53 a.m., 385 Pleasant St., DePaolo, Smoke detector activation

2:27:22 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Accident, potential accident

3:27:57 a.m., 88 Parkview Dr., Vehicle accident

9:25:22 a.m., 275 Little Fawn Rd., Water evacuation

12:16:20 p.m., 15 Whitlock Ave., Medical assist, assist EMS

1:22:47 p.m., 78 Laning St., Kenmore Apartments, Alarm system sounded

1:39:41 p.m., 19 Sultana Ter., Medical assist, assist EMS

6:12:42 p.m., 966 Queen St., Patton Brook, Vehicle accident

9:38:35 p.m., 10 Mooreland Dr., CO incident

10:03:29 p.m., 37 W. Center St., Factory Square, Sprinkler activation

10:16:47 p.m., 1218 Woodruff St., Authorized controlled burning

Sunday, April 2

6:03:12 p.m., 53 Minthal Dr., Grass fire

10:03:24 p.m., 37 W. Center St., Factory Square, Sprinkler activation

Monday, April 3