Fire report for the April 14 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 47 incidents from Monday, March 27 to Monday, April 3:
Monday, March 27
- 9:59:55 a.m., 1259 Queen St., Building or structure weakened
- 12:05:18 p.m., 609 Old Turnpike Rd., Vehicle accident
- 1:53:28 p.m., 350 Queen St., Vehicle accident
- 1:59:48 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby
- 2:01:11 p.m., 57 Pondview Dr., HazMat release investigation
- 2:47:32 p.m., 213 Spring St., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 5:24:31 p.m., 121 Bridle Path Dr., CO incident
- 9:19:13 p.m., 82 Liberty St., System malfunction
Tuesday, March 28
- 9:53:43 a.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, Vehicle accident
- 10:10:06 a.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, HazMat release investigation
- 6:49:02 p.m., 28 N. Summit St., Toxic condition
Wednesday, March 29
- 4:22:50 p.m., 267 Marion Ave., Vehicle accident
- 4:28:05 p.m., 50 River St., SFD Co. 5, Cover assignment, standby
- 8:24:25 p.m., 98 Main St., Geno’s Grill, Lock-out Building
Thursday, March 30
- 6:38:13 a.m., 388 Pleasant St., Calendar House, Steam, vapor, fog or dust
- 8:17:35 a.m., 219 Lawncrest Dr., Vehicle accident, general
- 3:29:53 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Lock-out Building
- 4:36:50 p.m., 948 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 5:40:33 p.m., 932 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Gasoline or other flammable
- 7:23:19 p.m., 24 Ruy Ln., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 8:45:35 p.m., 139 Village Gate Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 8:57:12 p.m., 500 Executive Blvd., Lowes, Brush or brush-and-grass mix
- 9:00:00 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby
- 10:04:27 p.m., 37 W. Center St., Factory Square, Sprinkler activation
- 10:17:34 p.m., I-84 Westbound exit, Vehicle Accident
Friday, March 31
- 10:36:25 a.m. 49 Woodruff St., Power line down
- 2:12:44 p.m., 244 Mount Vernon Rd., HazMat release investigation
- 2:42:02 p.m., 64 Whitlock Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 3:52:09 p.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 6:36:24 p.m., 21 Celella Dr., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 6:37:08 p.m., 1460 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 10:03:03 p.m., 37 W. Center St., Suite 731, Sprinkler activation
Saturday, April 1
- 2:19:09 a.m., I-691 Eastbound exit, Vehicle accident
- 2:19:53 a.m., 385 Pleasant St., DePaolo, Smoke detector activation
- 2:27:22 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Accident, potential accident
- 3:27:57 a.m., 88 Parkview Dr., Vehicle accident
- 9:25:22 a.m., 275 Little Fawn Rd., Water evacuation
- 12:16:20 p.m., 15 Whitlock Ave., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 1:22:47 p.m., 78 Laning St., Kenmore Apartments, Alarm system sounded
- 1:39:41 p.m., 19 Sultana Ter., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 6:12:42 p.m., 966 Queen St., Patton Brook, Vehicle accident
- 9:38:35 p.m., 10 Mooreland Dr., CO incident
- 10:03:29 p.m., 37 W. Center St., Factory Square, Sprinkler activation
- 10:16:47 p.m., 1218 Woodruff St., Authorized controlled burning
Sunday, April 2
- 6:03:12 p.m., 53 Minthal Dr., Grass fire
- 10:03:24 p.m., 37 W. Center St., Factory Square, Sprinkler activation
Monday, April 3
- 12:14:57 a.m., 21 Darling St., Smoke detector activation