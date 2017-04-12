CyberKnights win 3rd straight regional championship

It’s official. Southington High School’s Team 195 took home a first place “three-peat” at the FIRST Robotics New England Regional Championship last week.

The competition drew 64 high school robotics teams from across New England, and the CyberKnights swept the competition, having just come off their win at the Hartford District Event the weekend before.

Officials said that they knew the best in New England would be coming together, so “innovative game strategies would be needed to achieve their goal.” This is the third consecutive year that the CyberKnights have won the FIRST Robotics New England title.

Southington proved to be one of the best high goal shooters, achieving the 40kPa pressure mark in the autonomous period for most of their matches. The team also shares the current world record for the highest achieved score of 522 points.

Once again, Team 195 joined an alliance with Team 2168, the “Aluminum Falcons,” and the duo invited team 1073 from Hollis, N.H. to join them in their quest for the banner.

According to team officials, the locals will face their biggest competition of the year at the FIRST Championship on April 26-29, where they will face more teams than at the district and regional level.

Due to the growing number of teams in the world, the FIRST organization is having two championship events this season.

CyberKnights will participate in the North Championship held in St. Louis, Mo. and the South Championship will be held in Houston, Texas. Two champions will be crowned for the first time in the organization’s history.

The champions will face off during the summer in a webcast competition held at the home of Dean Kamen, world renowned inventor and founder of FIRST Robotics.