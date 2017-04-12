Chamber dinner will honor Southington businesses

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Chamber of Commerce will hold its 79th annual dinner at the Aqua Turf on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. Titled “A Night of Excellence,” the event is designed to recognize individuals and organizations in the business community with an award ceremony.

The event will also be an official induction of the new board of directors officers.

For the first time, the chamber chose nominees for the awards that won’t be announced until the ceremony. Executive director Liz Hyatt said that members were asked to make nominations, and a committee decided on the winners in each category.

“The winner is selected through a secret ballot by the board of directors,” Hyatt said. Only one winner will be chosen for each award.

The nominees for Riccio Brothers Business Person of the Year are Mike Fasulo (Fasulo &Albini CPAs), Julie Wallace (Bloom Yoga), and Craig Zettergren (Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers).

The Ann Hauver Employee of the Year nominees are Amy Douglas (Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers), Patty Gugliotti (Liberty Bank), and Shane Zajac (Law Office of Jeremy Taylor).

Businesses up for the Community Spirit award include Ally G’s Everyday Angels, Dolores Fanelli & Joanne Alfieri, and HQ Dumpster & Recycling.

In addition to these awards, the chamber will recognize multiple other businesses and individuals for their work in the community. Amanda Roberts from Homewood Suites is being honored as the Chamber Woman of the Year.

All Dolled Up, Bradley Mountain Soaps, Chili’s, Ductworks HVAC Services, Ideal Tavern, Mt. Southington Ski Area, Southington Community Cultural Arts, and the YMCA are all receiving beautification awards for the renovations that were done on the exterior of their facilities.

“We are really putting an emphasis on the awards ceremony,” Hyatt said. “We really do see it as an honor to be recognized by your peers for the work you do.”

Event committee chairs will also be announced at the dinner. Members in this chamber position will coordinate the major chamber events throughout the year. They include Amanda Roberts and John O’Donnell (annual dinner), Mike Baker (Chamber Cup Classic golf tournament), Sandy Fehrs (Ladies Night), and Kelly Stuper and Lauren Dziedzic (Pizza Fest and Wing Fest).

There are currently 430 businesses that make up the Greater Southington Chamber of Commerce membership. They include manufacturers, small businesses, and corporate chain establishments. Hyatt said the high majority of chamber members can be found in the town’s small business community.

Tickets for the annual dinner are $75 and can be purchased online at www.southingtonchamber.com.