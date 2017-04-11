Weekly scoreboard for the April 14 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, April 3 and Sunday, April 9. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Boys Volleyball

Southington 3, Bloomfield 0

(25-3, 25-13, 25-15)

Monday, April 3

At Bloomfield

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Niko Sophroniou, 3-for-4 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig; Will Pfanzelt, 2-for-3 serving, 1 dig; Tim Walsh, 4-for-6 serving, 2 aces, 13 attacks, 7 kills, 2 digs; Rocco Possidento, 5 attacks, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Zack Morgan, 7-for-10 serving, 3 aces, 2 digs; Dan Hackerman, 1-for-1 serving, 9 attacks, 4 kills, 1 block; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 3-for-4 serving, 7 attacks, 4 kills, 7 digs; Andrew Chavez, 10-for-11 serving, 2 aces, 1 dig; Nate Simard, 1-for-1 serving, 4 digs; Brian Durocher, 26-for-27 serving, 7 aces, 12 attacks, 5 kills, 3 digs; Jonathan Pierson, 1-for-1 serving; Connor Brush, 5-for-5 serving, 3 aces, 10 attacks, 5 kills, 3 digs; Spencer Perry, 6 attacks, 2 kills.

Bloomfield : No stats available.

Records—SHS, 1-0. BHS, 0-1.

Southington 3, Amity 0

(25-13, 25-12, 25-16)

Wednesday, April 5

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Niko Sophroniou, 6-for-6 serving, 2 aces, 1 digs; Tim Walsh, 7-for-8 serving, 2 aces, 19 attacks, 10 kills, 1 block, 7 digs; Rocco Possidento, 4 attacks, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Zack Morgan, 1-for-1 serving; Dan Hackerman, 11 attacks, 5 kills, 2 digs; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 11-for-16 serving, 3 aces, 5 attacks, 3 kills, 4 digs; Andrew Chavez, 6-for-6 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig; Nate Simard, 9-for-10 serving, 1 ace, 1 attack, 1 kill, 2 digs; Brian Durocher, 15-for-19 serving, 7 aces, 17 attacks, 6 kills, 7 digs; Connor Brush, 5-for-6 serving, 2 aces, 15 attacks, 3 kills, 5 digs.

Amity : No stats available.

Records—AHS, 2-1. SHS, 2-0.

Southington 3, Wethersfield 0

(25-20, 25-13, 25-21)

Friday, April 7

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Niko Sophroniou, 2-for-5 serving, 1 ace, 1 attack, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 10-for-12 serving, 2 aces, 18 attacks, 14 kills, 15 digs; Rocco Possidento, 8 attacks, 3 kills; Zack Morgan, 3-for-4 serving, 1 ace, 4 digs; Dan Hackerman, 2-for-2 serving, 10 attacks, 5 kills, 2 digs; Dan Hunter, 1-for-2 serving, 1 attack; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 10-for-11 serving, 2 aces, 8 attacks, 2 kills, 5 digs; Andrew Chavez, 4-for-4 serving; Nate Simard, 9-for-11 serving, 1 ace, 2 attacks, 2 kills, 5 digs; Brian Durocher, 8-for-12 serving, 3 aces, 21 attacks, 6 kills, 2 digs; Connor Brush, 6-for-9 serving, 16 attacks, 5 kills, 4 digs.

Wethersfield : No stats available.

Records—SHS, 3-0. WHS, 0-2.

Baseball

Southington 6, Windsor 5

Wednesday, April 5

At Southington

WINDSOR

Player ab r h bi Rivera, ss 3 1 0 0 Tombling, rf 3 0 2 1 Nunes, 1b 4 0 1 0 Rosino, p 3 0 1 2 Louis, lf 4 0 0 0 Mussa, c 1 1 0 0 Dejesus, dh 2 0 0 0 Hallgren, ph 1 1 1 0 Shippy, 2b 3 1 2 1 Irizarry, cf 2 1 1 0 Totals 26 5 8 4

SOUTHINGTON

Player ab r h bi Cyr, cf 4 1 1 0 Gray, 3b 3 1 1 0 Mikosz, ss 3 2 2 3 Cooney, rf 2 1 0 0 Kohl, lf 4 0 0 0 Babon, dh 1 0 0 0 Mercier, 1b 4 1 1 0 Sciota, c 3 0 2 2 Topper, pr 0 0 0 0 Semmel, 2b 3 0 1 0 Totals 27 6 8 5

HR—Mikosz (2). 2B—Gray, Sciota. BB—Rivera, Mussa (2), Gray, Cooney (2), Babon (3), Sciota. SAC—Tombling, Rosino, Dejesus, Irizarry.

Windsor 100 000 4 — 5 8 1

Southington 110 010 3 — 6 8 1

WINDSOR IP H ER BB K Rosino, L 6.3 8 5 8 5 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Sheehan 6.0 4 1 2 7 McDonough 0.0 2 3 1 0 Mikosz, W 1.0 2 0 0 0

Records—WHS, 0-1. SHS, 1-0.

Girls Lacrosse

Southington 19, Bristol co-op 1

Wednesday, April 5

At Alumni Field, Bristol

Southington 12 07 — 19

Bristol Co-op 00 01 — 01

First half—1, Hallie Altwies, SHS, 20:05; 2, Emily Gibney, SHS, 18:07; 3, Sarah Mafale, SHS, 18:14; 4, Morgan Raymond, SHS, 16:31; 5, Gibney, SHS, 16:12; 6, Molly Dobratz, SHS, 13:19; 7, Raymond, SHS, 12:36; 8, Mafale, SHS, 6:03; 9, Raymond, SHS, 4:36; 10, Mafale, SHS, 3:12; 11, Mafale, SHS, 0:14.

Second half—12, Adeline Kilgore, SHS, 23:17; 13, Kilgore, SHS, 20:15; 14, Altwies (Mafale), SHS, 14:42; 15, Lauren Graef (Dobratz), SHS, 13:40; 16, Michaela Carrera, Bristol, 10:35; 17, Anna Laone (Dobratz), SHS, 4:09; 18, Mafale, SHS, 1:17; 19, Jessica Pesce, SHS, 0:10.

Shots—SHS, 30. Bristol, 2.

Saves—Julia Wells, SHS, 1. Jessica Karwowski, Bristol, 11.

Records—SHS, 1-0. Bristol, 0-1.

Southington 13, Amity 8

Friday, April 7

At Southington

Amity 05 03 — 08

Southington 11 02 — 13

First half—1, Emily Gibney, SHS, 23:40; 2, Cassie Bishop, AHS, 22:15; 3, Morgan Raymond, SHS, 22:04; 4, Hallie Altwies (Raymond), SHS, 18:44; 5, Bridget Taylor, AHS, 13:37; 6, Faith Philpot, AHS, 13:13; 7, Raymond, SHS, 13:02; 8, Altwies, SHS, 11:46; 9, Molly Dobratz, SHS, 11:29; 10, Emma Doran (Sarah Mafale), SHS, 9:16; 11, Altwies, SHS, 6:03; 12, Addie Kilgore (Raymond), SHS, 5:52; 13, Taylor, AHS, 5:03; 14, Anna Carney, AHS, 4:50; 15, Brooke Lynch (Raymond), SHS, 3:36; 16, Kilgore, SHS, 3:00.

Second half—17, Doran, SHS, 24:11; 18, Bishop, AHS, 17:52; 19, Kilgore (Gibney), SHS, 13:16; 20, Alana Mosley, AHS, 10:19; 21, Carney, AHS, 7:43.

Shots—AHS, 21. SHS, 22.

Saves—Jena Casman, AHS, 9. Julia Wells, SHS, 13.

Records—SHS, 2-0. AHS, 0-1.

Boys Track

Glastonbury 98, Southington 52

Wednesday, April 5

At Glastonbury

4x800m relay—1, GHS, 9:21.08.

4x100m relay—1, GHS, 45.77.

110m hurdles—1, Michael Mauro, SHS, 16.12; 2, Elijah Rodriguez, SHS; 3, Ryan Drury, GHS.

100m—1, Paul Piazza, GHS, 11.24; 2, David Silas, GHS; 3, Andrew Rison, GHS.

1600m—1, Samuel Wilcox, GHS, 4:38.71; 2, Christopher Reeves, GHS; 3, Conner Leone, SHS.

400m—1, Rison, GHS, 51.57; 2, Tyson Harris, SHS; 3, Spencer LeClaire, GHS.

300m IH—1, Rodriguez, SHS, 42.37; 2, Mauro, SHS; 3, Drury, GHS.

800m—1, Reeves, GHS, 2:04.36; 2, Wilcox, GHS; 3, Matthew Cosentino, GHS.

200m—1, Rison, GHS, 22.93; 2, Piazza, GHS; 3, Kenneth Dowler, SHS.

3200m—1, Andrew Dency, GHS, 10:06.71; 2, Reeves, GHS; 3, C. Leone, SHS.

4x400m relay—1, GHS, 3:45.22.

Javelin—1, Connor Cole, GHS, 142’5”; 2, Mark Meade, SHS; 3, Andrew Burnham, GHS.

Shot put—1, Sofiana Sheriff, GHS, 41’11”; 2, Burnham, GHS; 3, Keegan Jarvis, SHS.

Discus—1, Burnham, GHS, 111’9”; 2, Sheriff, GHS; 3, Julian Robles, SHS.

Long jump—1, Eric Colleran, GHS, 17’4”; 2, Anthony Mondo, SHS; 3, Ian Agnew, SHS.

Triple jump—1, Agnew, SHS, 38’7”; 2, Mondo, SHS; 3, Colleran, GHS.

Pole vault—1, Jack Sevigny, GHS, 12’0”; 2, Zachary Burleigh, SHS; 3, Daniel Chiburis, GHS.

High jump—1, Mondo, SHS, 5’6”; 2, Sevigny, SHS; 3, Jeffrey Hannigan, SHS.

Records—SHS, 0-1. GHS, 1-0.

Girls Track

Glastonbury 90, Southington 60

Wednesday, April 5

At Glastonbury

4x800m relay—1, GHS, 10:24.02.

4x100m relay—1, GHS, 51.59.

100m hurdles—1, Keya Ghosh, GHS, 19.11; 2, Isabella Scalise, SHS, 20.09; 3, Julia McPerson, SHS.

100m—1, Danielle Brinckman, GHS, 12.72; 2, Samantha Przybylski, SHS; 3, Abigail Connolly, SHS.

1600m—1, Erin McGill, GHS, 5:20.97; 2, Kaylen Hughes, GHS; 3, Julia Wilcox, GHS.

400m—1, Morocca Wiley, GHS, 60.52; 2, Diana Verderame, SHS; 3, Lindsey Anderson, GHS.

300m IH—1, Brinckman, GHS, 46.37; 2, Marisa Matthews, SHS; 3, Isabella Scalise, SHS.

800m—1, Olivia Allen, GHS, 2:22.06; 2, Wiley, GHS; 3, Grace Sparrow, GHS.

200m—1, Brinckman, GHS, 25.84; 2, Verderame, SHS; 3, Anderson, GHS.

3200m—1, Hughes, GHS, 11:47.75; 2, Brittany Anderson, GHS; 3, Amanda Naylor, GHS.

4x400m relay—1, GHS, 4:24.4.

Javelin—1, Micaela Czapla, GHS, 91’8”; 2, Alijah Vega, SHS; 3, Julia Groll, SHS.

Shot put—1, Amanda Howe, SHS, 38’2.25”; 2, T Cardillo, SHS; 3, Groll, SHS.

Discus—1, Howe, SHS, 129’0.75”; 2, Cardillo, SHS; 3, Sara O’Connell, GHS.

Long jump—1, Tayler Riddick, SHS, 15’7”; 2, Amanda Forgione, GHS; 3, Selina Soule, GHS.

Triple jump—1, Riddick, SHS, 32’7”; 2, Forgione, GHS; 3, Amanda Brocki, SHS.

Pole vault—1, Megan Biscoglio, SHS, 11’0”; 2, Megan Plummer, GHS; 3, Tina Tauber, GHS.

High jump—1, Alison Brown, SHS, 4’8”; 2, Claire Culliton, GHS; 3, Cameron Rohan, GHS.

Records—SHS, 0-1. GHS, 1-0.

Girls Tennis

South Windsor 4, Southington 3

Wednesday, April 5

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Caitlin Sze, SW, def. Kristen Mathew, SHS, 6-1, 6-4; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Sam Donovan, SW, 6-4, 6-1; 3, Leah Polansky, SW, def. Molly Murphy, SHS, 6-4, 6-2; 4, Sofia Chin, SW, def. Carolyn Callahan, SHS, 6-4, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1, Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Jia Yazon-Swathi Rajesh, SW, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3); 2, Kelly Kozon-Payal Shah, SW, def. Sam Barmore-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-5; 3, Safiyah Pathan-Chantelle Gimenez, SHS, def. Julie Harper-Marfelin Sosa, SW, 6-2, 6-0.

Records—SW, 1-0. SHS, 0-1.

Southington 5, Berlin 2

Friday, April 7

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Jasmine Nappi, BHS, def. Kristen Mathew, SHS, 6-0, 6-2; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Makayla Miano, BHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Tiana Hayek, BHS, 6-0, 6-0; 4, Carolyn Callahan, SHS, def. Hailey Nardelli, BHS, 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1, Alyssa Mayer-Caylie Whiteside, BHS, def. Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, 6-4, 7-5; 2, Sam Barmore-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, def. Kelly Sparmer-Caroline Daigle, BHS, 6-0, 6-2; 3, Safiyah Pathan-Chantelle Gimenez, SHS, def. Alina Whiteside-Jess Weber, BHS, 6-0, 6-2.

Records—BHS, 0-1. SHS, 1-1.