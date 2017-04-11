Officials announced a Bristol baseball program for kids with special needs. Anyone interested in participating should contact Dee Valerio-Matyka at (860) 302-7300 or paulmatyka@sbcglobal.net.

The Challenger program is designed to introduce the game of baseball to special needs children in Bristol and bordering towns. In the Challenger division, various phases of the game are taught as the players advance in their hitting throwing and catching.

“This is a great opportunity for your kids to participate in an organized program,” officials said in a press release.

The program starts the week of April 18. Officials are looking for participants and volunteers.

“If you have an hour or two a week to spare please contact me,” Valerio-Matyka said in the release. “You will not regret it.”