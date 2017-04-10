Obituary: Edna (Jadwiga) Salvatore, 92

Edna (Jadwiga) Salvatore, 92, formerly of Plantsville, CT and Hollywood Beach, FL, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Jerome Home in New Britain. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Salvatore.

She was born in New Bedford, MA on Sept. 20, 1924, the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Marcheski) Bobrowiecki. Prior to her retirement she had been employed by Pratt & Whitney for over 35 years. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church and a member of the Immaculata Women’s Club. She enjoyed knitting, antiques and cooking for her family and friends. She was known for her apple fritters and batches of cookies.

She is survived by her children Felicia Nocera and husband Richard of New Britain and Joseph R. Salvatore and wife Diane of Westbook. She also leaves her grandchildren Bethany Solury, Joel D’Angelo, Alison Lee and Melissa Moore, great grandchildren Ethan, Grace, Jack, Madelynn, Stella and Caroline. She also leaves two sisters Stella Florian and Felicia Michanczyk. She was predeceased by brothers Raymond and John Bobrowiecki.

The family would like to thank the staffs at the Orchards of Southington and the Jerome Home in New Britain for their excellent care and concern.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 10 am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St. Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours will be at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. on Monday, April 17, 2017 from 5-7 pm.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Franciscan Home Care and Hospice, 267 Finch Ave. Meriden, CT 06451

