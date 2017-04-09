Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, April 7

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, April 7. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Lacrosse: The Blue Knights dropped their second-straight game after falling, 16-3, to Cheshire (2-0) at home. The Knights trailed the Rams, 11-1, at halftime. Matt Thompson (6 shots), Jake Walczak (4 shots), and Ethan Thompson each scored goals. Justin Nogueira contributed with an assist. Hunter Forrest recovered five ground balls. Garrett Brown (9) and Evan Bumbera (6) combined for 15 saved shots on goal. Southington took 17 shots on goal and committed five penalties. The Knights will look for their first win next week when they host Newington (0-1) on Tuesday, April 11, non-conference Trumbull (1-2) on Thursday, April 13, and non-conference Pomperaug (1-2) on Saturday, April 15. Southington is currently 0-2 overall.

Girls Lacrosse: The Lady Knights are 2-0 for the first time since 2014 with a 13-8 win over Amity (0-1) at home. The Knights led the Spartans, 11-5, at halftime. Addie Kilgore (3, 6 shots), Hallie Altwies (3), Morgan Raymond (2, 4 shots), Emma Doran (2), Molly Dobratz (3 shots), Emily Gibney, and Brooke Lynch each scored goals. Raymond (3), Gibney, and Sarah Mafale contributed with assists. Raymond also recovered eight ground balls and controlled nine draws. Julia Wells saved 13 shots on goal. Southington took 22 shots on goal. The Knights will look to extend their winning streak next week when they travel to NW Catholic (0-2) on Monday, April 10 and return home to host regional Simsbury (0-1) on Wednesday, April 12.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights earned their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory over Berlin (0-1) at home. No. singles Abby Murphy, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan, No. 2 doubles Sam Barmore and Joelle Stublarec, and No. 3 doubles Safiyah and Chantelle Gimenez each won in straight sets. A. Murphy and M. Murphy did not drop a single game. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew and No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik each fell in straight sets. The Knights will be back on the court next week when they host non-conference Mercy (1-1) on Thursday, April 13 in their lone match of the week. Southington is currently 1-1 overall.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights remained perfect in matches and sets on the season with their third-straight win, 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-21), over Wethersfield at home. Brian Durocher (2 digs) paced the offense with six kills and went 8-for-12 serving with three aces. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (5 digs) dished out 22 assists. Tim Walsh (4 kills, 2 aces) anchored the defense with 15 digs. The Knights will look to stay undefeated next week with matches against non-conference Staples (1-1) on Monday, April 10, non-conference Shelton (2-0) on Wednesday, April 12, and Farmington (0-3) on Thursday, April 13.

