Southington churches services for Easter, Holy Week

The following Southington Churches have announced their special service times for Holy Week, which includes Palm Sunday (April 9), Maundy Thursday (April 13), Good Friday (April 14), and Easter (April 16):

Baptist

First Baptist Church , 581 Meriden Ave, Southington.

April 9: 10 a.m. Palm Sunday worship.

April 13: 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service.

April 16: 6:30 a.m. Easter sunrise service at Merriman Cemetery, Marion Ave. 10 a.m. Easter Sunday service at the church.

Central Baptist Church , 1505 West St, Southington.

April 9: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. 6 p.m. Sunday evening service.

April 12: 7 p.m., Wednesday evening service.

April 14: 8 a.m. Men’s prayer breakfast (free)

April 16: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. 6 p.m. Sunday evening service.

Faith Baptist Church , 243 Laning Street, Southington.

April 14: 7 p.m. Good Friday service.

April 16: 10 a.m. Easter service.

Catholic

During Lent every Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Hartford will be open on Mondays, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Lenten Confessions.

Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Southington.

April 9: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday mass (English). 9 a.m. Palm Sunday mass (Polish).

April 10: 8 a.m. mass.

April 11: 8 a.m. mass.

April 13: 7 p.m. Holy Thursday mass.

April 14: 3 p.m. Good Friday mass. 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross.

April 15: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Blessing of Food. 8 p.m. Easter vigil mass.

April 16: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Easter mass (English). 9 a.m. Easter mass (Polish).

St Dominic Catholic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd, Southington.

April 9: 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Palm Sunday masses.

April 13: 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

April 14: 3 p.m. Good Friday service.

April 15: 8 p.m. Easter vigil mass.

April 16: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Easter masses.

St Thomas Church , 99 Bristol St, Southington.

April 9: 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Palm Sunday masses.

April 13: 7:30 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper, including the “washing of the feet.”

April 14: 3 p.m. Good Friday mass..

April 15: 8 p.m. Easter vigil mass.

April 16: 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Easter masses

The annual St. Thomas Parish Passion Play will be performed at Southington Catholic School’s auditorium on April 8, 10, 11, 12, and 14 at 7 p.m. and April 9 at 3 p.m. Contact stthomassouthington.org for tickets.

Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St, Plantsville.

April 8: 5 p.m. Palm Sunday vigil with palms.

April 9: 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. Palm Sunday masses with palms.

April 13: 7 p.m. Holy Thursday mass and solemn procession.

April 14: 3 p.m. Good Friday mass.

April 15: 8 p.m. Easter vigil, Solemn Mass of the Resurrection.

April 16: 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Easter masses.

St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 254 Burritt St, Plantsville.

April 8: 4 p.m. Saturday vigil mass.

April 9: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday masses.

April 13: 7 p.m. Holy Thursday mass.

April 14: 3 p.m. Good Friday mass.

April 15: 8 p.m. Easter vigil mass.

April 16: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Easter masses.

Episcopal

St Paul ‘s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St, Southington, CT 06489

April 9: 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Service of Holy Eucharist.

April 12: Noon, Service of Holy Eucharist.

April 13: 7:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday service.

April 14: 10 a.m. Good Friday in a Box, for ages 3-10 in the parish hall. Noon, Good Friday service. 7:30 p.m., Good Friday presentation.

April 16: 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., Service of Holy Eucharist.

Lutheran

First Lutheran Church , 232 Bristol St, Southington.

April 9: 9:30 a.m. Palm Sunday with procession.

April 13: Noon and 7 p.m. worship.

April 14: 7 p.m. worship.

April 16: 9:30 a.m. festival celebration with guest musicians.

Zion Lutheran Church , 531 Woodruff St, Southington.

April 9: 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Palm Sunday worship. 11:30 a.m. Palm Sunday breakfast – women’s group.

April 15: 4 p.m. Easter vigil worship.

April 16: 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Easter worship.

Congregational

First Congregational Church, 37 Main St, Southington.

April 13: 7 p.m. service featuring Branches contemporary singers, Gallery Singers traditional choir, Roots children’s choir, and piano-organist John Parsons.

April 14: 7 p.m. service featuring music of Shane Michael Taylor performed by Small Town Gamblers.

April 16: 6 a.m. sunrise service at YMCA Camp Sloper, 1000 East St. 8 p.m. chapel communion service. 9:30 a.m. traditional worship. 11:15 a.m. contemporary worship.

Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church St, Plantsville.

April 9: 10 a.m. Palm Sunday services.

April 16: 6 a.m. sunrise service at YMCA Camp Sloper, 1000 East St. 10 a.m. Traditional Easter service.

United Methodist

Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St, Southington.

April 9: 10 a.m. Palm Sunday service.

April 13: 7 p.m. Holy Thursday service.

April 16: 10 a.m. Easter service.

Non-Denominational

Tabernacle Christian Church, 1445 West St, Southington.

April 9: 10 a.m. Palm Sunday service.

April 14: 7 p.m. Good Friday service.

April 16: 10 a.m. Easter service.

Faith Living Church , 20 Grove St, Plantsville.

April 8: 6 p.m. Palm Sunday service.

April 9: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Palm Sunday service.

April 15: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Easter service.

April 16: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Easter service.

Is your religious community missing? To include your holiday services in future editions, please email the Southington Observer editor John Goralski at JGoralski@SouthingtonObserver.com at least two weeks prior to the event or call us at (860) 621-6751.