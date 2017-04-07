Shooters Billiards hosts junior pool championship this Saturday

Shooters Billiards and Arcade in Southington will host the End of Session Junior State Championships for the Connecticut APA Junior Academy on Saturday, April 8.

The championships will feature students between the ages of seven and 17. The first round is scheduled for 10 a.m., and the final round is scheduled for 2 p.m. The awards ceremony will follow at 3:30 p.m.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded a trip to the APA Junior National Championships in Davenport, Iowa this coming July.

For more information, visit them on Facebook or at www.originalctshooters.com.