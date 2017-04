Students poured into the high school cafeteria on Tuesday, March 28 for the annual “Invention Convention.” Local elementary students demonstrated their problem solving skills with a wide-ranging array of inventions. Above, Derynoski Elementary School fifth grader Dalton Messina explains his invention “Spill No More” to DES teacher Donald Amnott. Tired of spilling cereal milk? Messina has a solution that would work for you.

Photos by KELLY DEL DEBBIO