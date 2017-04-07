Local man selected as CHSCA coach of the year

William (Bill) Vanderrest, has been named the 2017 Connecticut High School Coaches Association Outstanding Coach of the Year in girls track and field. Vanderrest, a Southington resident, has been the head boys and girls outdoor track and field coach at Coventry High School (CHS) since 2000.

A level-one United States of America Track and Field certified track and field coach, Vanderrest is currently the longest-tenured track and field coach in CHS’ history. He garners an overall record of 262-120-2 (.671 winning percentage), and his teams at CHS have consistently been ranked in the top 10 of the high school state rankings.

Throughout his tenure, Vanderrest has coached a number of the student-athletes that went on to compete in college, including several NCCC conference champions, four state champions in shot put, three state champions in javelin, and a state champion in the hammer throw. One of his athletes achieved all-New England recognition in the shot put and javelin and was ranked as second-best javelin thrower in the nation.

Besides coaching track and field at CHS, Vanderrest has served on numerous committees throughout his tenure as well, which includes the CHSCA Outdoor Track & Field Committee, the CHSCA All-State Banquet Committee, the NCCC Rules Interpretation Committee, and the NCCC Games Committee. In addition to outdoor track and field, he has also coached the football and indoor track and field teams at CHS.

Vanderrest will be honored at the CHSCA banquet on Thursday, May 11 at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville. For further information, please contact CHS athletic director, Brian Maltese, at (860) 742-7346, ext. 4549.