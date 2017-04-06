Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, April 5

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, April 5. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights opened the season with a one-run victory, 6-5, at Windsor (0-1). The game was originally scheduled to be played at Southington High School, but an unplayable field forced the Knights to hit the road. The Knights will be back on the diamond when they host EO Smith (0-1) on Monday, April 10.

Boys Lacrosse: The Blue Knights fell short, 12-4, at Fairfield Ludlowe (1-0) in their season opener. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Cheshire (1-0) on Friday.

Girls Lacrosse: The Lady Knights opened their season by allowing just one goal in a 19-1 triumph at Bristol Co-op (1-1). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Amity (0-0) on Friday.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights just missed out on a season-opening win after they fell by a point, 4-3, at home to South Windsor (1-0). The match was all squared at 3-3 with No. 2 doubles remaining on court. However, Sam Barmore and Joelle Stublarec just fell short in a third-set tiebreaker, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-5, to Kelly Kozon and Payal Shah. No. singles Abby Murphy and No. 3 doubles Safiyah Pathan and Chantelle Gimenez each won on straight sets. No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik prevailed in after a three-set tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7, 7-3. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, and No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan each lost in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Berlin (0-0) on Friday.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights extended their winning streak to two matches with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-16) shutout over Amity (2-1) at home and have yet to drop a set. Tim Walsh (2 aces, 1 block) paced the offense with 10 kills. Brian Durocher (6 kills) went 15-for-19 serving with seven aces. Walsh and Durocher each anchored the defense with seven digs apiece as well. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (4 digs, 3 kills) dished out 20 assists. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Wethersfield (0-1) on Friday.

