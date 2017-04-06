Police catch vandals at Brunalli Construction

On March 30, Southington police responded to a report about youths vandalizing the property at Brunalli Construction Co. at 109 Summer St., and it led to the arrest of Justin McGovern, 18, of Southington, along with a trio of 14-year-olds.

McGovern and the three juveniles allegedly entered a trailer on the property. Once inside, the group smashed light fixtures on the inside of the trailer and broke the windows of several pieces of equipment in the yard.

The three juveniles were each referred to the Connecticut Juvenile Court on charges of second degree criminal mischief and second degree criminal trespassing.

McGovern was issued a misdemeanor summons for second degree criminal mischief and second degree criminal trespassing. He was released on a $500.00 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on April 10.