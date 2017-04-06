Police arrest shoplifter at Stop & Shop

Employees tipped off police about a shoplifter at Stop & Shop in Southington, and it resulted in the arrest of James Garofano, 22, of Northford, for shoplifting.

Police received the report at approximately 1:51 p.m. on April 4 after asset protection workers observed Garofano pushing a shopping cart of Red Bull cases out of the produce exit without paying. Store security followed Garofano outside, identified themselves as asset protection workers, and asked him for his receipt.

Garofano abandoned the shopping cart in the parking lot and took off running towards the N. Main Street/ Curtiss Street area. SPD patrol units responded quickly, setting up a perimeter and locating Garofano in the woods. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Items recovered by store officials included 16 four-pack containers of Red Bull, six 12-pack containers of Red Bull, and a box of Captain Crunch cereal. The total value of the items is $270.17.

Garofano was charged with sixth degree larceny and released on a $1,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on April 17.