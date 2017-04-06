Obituary: Zaya A. Oshana, 87

Zaya A. Oshana, 87, loving husband of Angelica M. Oshana, died Tuesday, April 4, 2017. In addition to his wife, Angelica, “Poppy” as he was affectionately called, also leaves his daughter, Deborah Caloutas; son Zaya Oshana Jr. and his wife Karen; grandchildren Mallory Goclowski and her husband Eric; Michael Fager, Zaya Eugene Oshana and Katherine Oshana. Finally he leaves behind his two great grand-daughters Bryce “Deborah” and Blake “Angelica” Goclowski. Sadly, he was predeceased by his son-in-law Dean Caloutas; brother, Robert; sister, Catherine; niece and goddaughter Tracey; and parents Esther and Zaya.

Zaya was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. After graduating college he accepted a position at Lincoln Elementary School in New Britain CT where his career spanned 33 years. Mr. Oshana continued his education at The University of Hartford where he earned both the 6th year degree and a second Master’s degree in Administration and Supervision. After the 33 years, Zaya could not rest. When he was offered the opportunity to supervise student teachers at the University of New Haven, he was thrilled and enjoyed all 10 years at the school.

Throughout the years, Mr. Oshana enjoyed numerous organizations including the Gridiron Club, The Kiwanis Club, The Elks Club, the New Britain Education Association, the DePaolo PTA and many others too numerous to mention. However the most important community service job “Poppy” held was his elected position on the Southington Board of Education. There were no politics involved for Oshana, there were only children and what is best for them.

When he finally did retire from The Board, Mr. Oshana had served his town for 34 years, the third longest serving Board of Education member in town history.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 11 am at St. Pauls Episcopal Church, 145 Main St. Southington.

Calling hours will be on Monday, April 10, 2017 from 4-8 pm at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Donations may be made in his memory to The Zaya A. Oshana Scholarship Fund, C/O TD Bank, 121 Main Street, Southington, CT 06489.

