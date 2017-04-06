Obituary: Virginia S. Luddy

Virginia S. Luddy, formerly of Wolcott, passed away on Thursday, March 30, at the Orchards in Southington. She was the widow of Ellsworth Luddy.

Virginia was born in Crown Point, New York, daughter of the late Arthur and Jean (Allan) Slinn.

She is survived by her daughter, Candace Hyjek and her husband Walter of Southington; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held in Weybridge Hill Cemetery in Weybridge, VT. To send notes of sympathy and comfort to Virginia’s family please visit her tribute page at www.woodtickmemorial.com