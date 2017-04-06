Obituary: Richard ‘Dick’ Riccio, 74

Richard “Dick” Riccio, 74, of Southington passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the West Haven VA Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Claudia (Palmisano) Riccio.

He was born in New Britain on May 7, 1942, the son of Michael Riccio Rich and Carmelina (Giano) Rich. Dick was a 1961 Graduate of Southington High School and he was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement he was employed by SNET-ATT for over 40 years. He was a member of the Southington Elks, American Legion #72, VFW, Sons of Italy and the Maria Degli Angeli Society. Dick loved to fish and spend time with his family especially his grandsons and his lifelong friends.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Missy Riccio Santos and husband Carlos of Middlebury and Jason Riccio and wife Katie of Plantsville, his cherished grandsons Sasha Santos and Travis James Riccio. He also leaves a brother Michael Riccio and wife Bee of Southington and mother-in-law Carmela (Velodotta) Palmisano of Southington as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 7th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am. Burial will be with military honors at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday, April 6th from 5-8 pm.

Donations may be made in his memory to Bread for Life, P.O Box 925, Southington, CT 06489

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com