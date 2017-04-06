Obituary: Mary D. Witiak, 99

Mary D. Witiak, 99, a resident of the Home of the Good Shepherd, passed away Tuesday evening, March 28, 2017.

Born on July 20, 1917 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Pangrazia (Intellisano) Muscolino.

Mary married Steve Witiak on November 27, 1943 in Bridgeport. Mr. Witiak died on April 22, 2003 following 60 years of marriage. She was employed as a seamstress at Warner’s and Princess Pat in Bridgeport, CT for many years. In 2003 she moved to the area to be closer to her daughter. Mary was very talented with handiwork. She loved all needlework including sewing, knitting, crocheting and crewel. She also enjoyed baking and was an avid reader. Mary was gifted with a wonderful sense of humor that she shared with everyone she met. It was a pleasure to be in her company. After a conversation with her, you would have a smile on your face. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Steve Witiak; her brothers, Joseph, George and Rosario “Sal” Muscolino; her son-in-law, Francis Daley. Survivors include her daughter, Pat “Woody” Daley of Queensbury’ many nieces and nephews and her two extended families, her adopted NY family of very special friends and the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 8th at 10:30 at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 9-10:00 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.

Contributions in Mary’s memory may be directed to the Home of the Good Shepherd, 400 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to a charity of one’s choice.

