Obituary: Geraldine A. (Zazorik) Frawley, 82

Geraldine A. (Lazorik) Frawley, 82, of Southington passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 with her devoted husband Edward at her side.

Gerri was born in New Britain on Nov. 8, 1934, the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Lazorik. She attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from Mount St. Joseph’s School, W. Hartford in 1952.

Gerri and Edward were married in 1954 they were to celebrate their 63 year wedding anniversary on May 1, 2017.

She leaves behind her children, Michael Frawley and wife Carol of New Haven, her devoted son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Donna Frawley of Southington, Teagan Frawley and wife Bonnie of FL and Shawn Flanagan and husband Tim of SC. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Her presence and devotion will be greatly missed.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Britain. There are no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com