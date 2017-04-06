Obituary: Genevieve (Janick) Staschke, 88

Genevieve (Janick) Staschke, 88, of Southington, passed away Friday, March 31, 2017 at home. She was the wife of the late Roy E. Staschke.

She was born July 21, 1928 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary ( Murawski) Janick.

She will be dearly missed by her surviving children, Wayne Staschke and wife Joan of Guilford, Elaine Sargalski and husband David of Meriden, Denise Adkins and husband Jim of Meriden, David Staschke and wife Sharon of Southington. She also leaves 8 grandchildren, Scott, Kelly, Stacy, Danny, Kyle, Julie, Dustin and Brandon and 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

She loved music, dancing and being outdoors.

A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington is handling the arrangements.