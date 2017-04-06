Man arrested for linking his utility bills to a family member

Police responded to a tip they received about a man with active warrants at a home on Vermont Avenue, and it led to the arrest of Albert Hayes for linking his utility bills to a family member’s credit.

Police received the call on March 31, at approximately 12:30 p.m., and they located Hayes inside the residence. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Southington police headquarters.

The warrant alleges that in 2016 Hayes linked his home’s gas and electricity accounts with the name and social security number of a family member, and both accounts went into collections. In November 2016, the family member received a notice about a past due gas service bill in the amount of $168.22. In February 2017, the victim received notice about a past due power service bill in the amount of $699.16. The family member told police that he did not give permission for Hayes to use this information for the accounts.

Hayes was charged with two counts of third degree identity theft, fifth degree larceny, and sixth degree larceny. He was given a $500 bond for these offenses.

At the same time, Hayes was processed on a warrant for first degree failure to appear, which stemmed from a court date he missed on Feb. 21, 2017 in Bristol. Hayes was held on a $100,000 bond for the second incident and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on April 3 for both charges.