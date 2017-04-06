Main Street Foundation elects officers

The Main Street Community Foundation (MSCF) elected officers and two new board members at its annual meeting on Friday, March 17, and a number of locals are on the list. The board consists of 21 community leaders who ensure donors’ intentions are fulfilled in perpetuity.

“The Board of Directors plays an essential role in guiding the foundation’s work in the region,” MSCF president and CEO Susan Sadecki said in a press release. “As we welcome in the new officers and directors, we also thank those who are retiring from the Board—Jan Neri of Southington and Rob Caiaze of Burlington. Their leadership, tireless service and numerous contributions to the communities not only helped elevate the Foundation but the lives of local residents.”

Officers elected to serve for the 2017-2019 term are John D. Scarritt (chair), Michael Brault (vice chair), Valerie DePaolo (secretary), Marguerite Fletcher (treasurer), and John A. Letizia (past chair).

The board also elected two new directors representing the communities the Foundation serves.

Southington native Mary Ellen “Mell” Hobson was elected to serve her community. She previously served on the MSCF board of directors a decade ago and has been a longtime advisory committee member of the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust at the foundation.

Hobson helps others through her career as a registered nurse and her positions with several local nonprofit organizations.

Wolcott resident Jennifer Scully was also named as a director. She has been an active member of the Foundation’s distribution and scholarship committees for many years. The owner of Scully Travel, Jennifer is a business leader in the Wolcott community and a member of the Wolcott Chamber of Commerce.

In 2016, $1.4 million was distributed in grants and scholarships to benefit the residents of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott.

Furthermore, the foundation received $1.1 million in contributions in 2016 and six new funds were established at the Foundation by local individuals, families and organizations to support causes they care about to better their communities.

“Our local communities have very generous residents,” Sadecki said in the release. “They have established a total of 216 funds and made contributions that fuel these grants to their favorite nonprofits, their towns and their most passionate causes, like education, healthcare and the environment. We are honored to help our donors carry out their wishes and accomplish their charitable goals.”

The MSCF is a public charity committed to partnering with individuals, families and businesses who wish to build permanent charitable connections, now and for generations to come. To learn more, visit www.mainstreetfoundation.org.