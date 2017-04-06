Editorial: Beautiful minds

It wasn’t hard for us to imagine Thalberg fifth grader Tyler Granger, standing with a herd of elementary school kids at his bus stop, daring every passing car to try running through a puddle. When he demonstrated his “poncho umbrella” to the judges at the annual Invention Convention last Tuesday, we fell in love with the concept.

Tyler boasted that the bus stop would be the perfect place to use his invention, and we agree. How many times have umbrellas kept the water out of our hair while our shoulders and legs get drenched? Tyler can fix that.

On Tuesday, March 28, students from all across town swarmed into the high school cafeteria to champion their problem solving skills, and we think it’s a better demonstration of our town’s education than any graduation statistic or test score. We loved every one of the entries.

There were a number of problems solved in the kitchen:

Griffin O’Neil (Plantsville Elementary School) was watching his favorite baking show on the Food Network when he noticed participants cutting their fingers. So he used his two years of experience from the Invention Convention to create a prototype glove, the “Kid Mitt 5000,” which keeps your hand locked in a safe position when wielding a knife. Now, an attempt at Boston creme pie doesn’t have to turn into a disgusting serving of blood pudding.

We loved them all. The entire newsroom wanted to purchase Alexis Pedroncelli’s “Holey Roller.” The Derynoski fifth grader added holes to a rolling pin so that the flour stored within the pin could flour the surface of the dough during rolling. Making pizza doesn’t have to be a battle. Perfect.

Dalton Messina’s “Spill No More” invention solves the messy cereal dilemna. “I always spill my cereal when I’m pouring it,” he explained to those in attendance, “…and sometimes when I’m eating it.” (See page 6).

Anyone can remember a list of words for a spelling test, but these kids reminded us that knowledge is power. We were blown away by these creative solutions to everyday problems. Thanks for showing us that Southington kids can think outside the box (or inside the safe bubble of a Poncho Umbrella).

Congratulations A-Z

Congratulations to Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington) for receiving the 2017 Educational Champion Award from the New England Secondary School Consortium. The award was presented to the local state representative for his support of career and technical education.

Fishing for more than compliments

This Saturday is opening day for trout fishermen, and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has stocked over 530,000 catchable trout throughout the state in Connecticut’s lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams. Good luck local fishermen or those just looking for good, family fun. We hope you catch your limit.

The CT Angler’s Guide lists a few spots in Southington that aren’t particularly good for stocked trout, like Crescent Lake (bass, sunfish, perch), along with year-round trout management areas like Eight-mile River and parts of the Quinnipiac River (only barbless hook, catch and release).

If you just want to have fun locally, don’t forget the annual fishing derby at YMCA Camp Sloper, on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon.

*CORRECTION—In our print edition, the last line referring to the YMCA Camp Sloper fishing derby did not include the date. Although this Saturday is opening day for Connecticut fishing, the YMCA derby takes place on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Camp Sloper. Cost is $5 for full members ($10 for program members, $15 for non-members, free for Adventure Guides). Coffee, fruits, and juice will be available and a small lunch will be provided. Parents and children are welcome. Stay for the Adventure Guide program kick-off afterwards.