Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, April 3

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights began their season by achieving a 3-0 shutout (25-3, 25-13, 25-15) at Bloomfield (0-1). Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (4 kills) dished out 19 assists and anchored the defense with seven digs. Tim Walsh (2 digs) paced the offense with seven kills. Brian Durocher (5 kills, 3 digs) went 26-for-27 serving with seven aces. The Knights will wrap up the week with home matches against Amity (2-0) on Wednesday, April 5 and Wethersfield (0-0) on Friday, April 7.

