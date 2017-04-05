Police catch suspect in string of vehicle break-ins

By JOHN GORALSKI

EDITOR

Police have arrested David Sanchez, 43, of Waterbury for a recent string of vehicle break-ins. The arrest came from a department-wide investigation due to a rising number of nighttime burglaries since 2016.

With the rising trend, Southington police made a concerted effort to address the issue. Patrolmen increased efforts to identify the perpetrators involving crimes with motor vehicles by obtaining fingerprint and DNA evidence at the scenes. These cases were referred to Southington detectives for a follow-up investigation, and evidence was submitted to the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection forensic laboratory.

“Our patrol guys have done a great job of processing for prints,” said SPD detective bureau commander Lt. Jay Suski.

Evidence collected in late January and early February, led to Sanchez being added as a suspect. According to police, Sanchez has an extensive criminal history for similar crimes. Numerous other cities and towns in Connecticut have had similar incidents where Sanchez has been found to be responsible.

Police were able to connect Sanchez to 15 motor vehicle burglaries that occurred in Southington in 2016. Sanchez was arrested for three burglary cases on Feb. 24, 2017, which led to 12 more arrests on April 4, 2017.

“It was a result of good policing,” said Suski. “It helped us solve a lot of cases.”

Sanchez was charged with third degree burglary, along with various levels of larceny and criminal mischief, in all the cases against him. His total bond amount for all 12 arrests from April 4 was $25,000.00. He appeared in Bristol court yesterday to face the April 4 charges.

Sanchez appeared earlier for the three Feb. 24 charges.