Police blotter for the April 7 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, March 23 to Friday, March 31:

David Verchinski, 32, of 110 Wedgewood Rd., Southington, was arrested on March 23 and charged with three counts of violating a protective order. In a second incident, he was charged with violation of a protective order.

Joshua Jennings, 31, of 715 East St., New Britain, was arrested on March 24 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Sam George Sargis Sr., 31, of 131 W. Main St., Plantsville, was arrested on March 24 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Christina Wild, 27, of 174 Rethal St., Southington, was arrested on March 24 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to drive right, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and evading responsibility.

Mark Fal, 34, of 225 Nicholson St., Newington, was arrested on March 25 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph E Mangan, 28, of 36 Milton Rd., Meriden, was arrested on March 26 and charged with second degree criminal trespassing and third degree criminal mischief.

Charles Graveline, 48, of 20 Gorman Circle, Waterbury, was arrested on March 26 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Eric Schmidt, 33, of 130 Cliffton St., Bristol, was arrested on March 29 and charged with four counts of second degree forgery, fourth degree larceny, second degree breach of peace, and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Justin McGovern, 18, of 1165 Old Turnpike Rd., Southington, was arrested on March 30 and charged with second degree criminal mischief and third degree criminal mischief.

Albert A. Hayes II, 38, of 455 Main St., Southington, was arrested on March 31 and charged with two counts of identity theft, fifth degree larceny, and sixth larceny. In a second incident, he was charged with first degree failure to appear. In a third incident, he was arrested for second degree failure to appear.