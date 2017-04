Fire report for the April 7 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 37 incidents from Monday, March 20 to Monday, March 27:

Monday, March 20

12:08:37 a.m., 1567 Flanders rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle

7:03:48 a.m., 264 W. Center St., Vehicle accident

9:53:01 a.m., 88 Barbara Ln., Public service

4:37:40 p.m., 93 Knollwood Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

7:16:37 p.m., 721 Berry Patch Way, Smoke detector activation

9:00:05 p.m., 1023 S. End Rd., Accident, potential accident

10:18:31 p.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, HazMat release investigation

Tuesday, March 21

4:23:42 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

4:56:34 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Smoke or odor removal

5:56:38 p.m., 232 Bristol St., Smoke or odor removal

7:59:47 p.m., 76 Berlin St., Gasoline or other flammable liquid

Wednesday, March 22

9:08:35 a.m., 387 Andrews St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:36:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

9:47:15 a.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Medical assist, assist EMS

10:05:00 a.m., Hart St. and Maplewood Rd., Wind storm, tornado, hurricane

Thursday, March 23

9:18:08 a.m., 447 N. Main St., My Little Rascals, No Incident found on arrival

1:38:57 p.m., 464 Pondview Dr., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke

8:34:14 p.m., 259 Pleasant St., Dispatched and cancelled en route

Friday, March 24

8:16:08 a.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Bradley, Public service assistance

12:37:37 p.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Vehicle accident, general

3:04:10 p.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Bradley, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

6:26:42 p.m., 44 Fox Run, Chimney or flue fire, confined

8:20:13 p.m., 20 Spring St., Bertucci’s, Vehicle accident

Saturday, March 25

3:58:57 a.m., 36 Wheeler Village Dr., Dispatched and cancelled en route

3:35:02 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Service Call, other

4:49:48 p.m., 175 Berlin Ave., Old Town, No Incident found on arrival

Sunday, March 26

12:15:13 a.m., 28 W. Main St., Hop Haus, Vehicle Accident

12:52:32 a.m., 230 Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident

10:54:13 a.m., 488 Curtiss St., CO incident

10:56:02 a.m., 43 Academy Ln., Lock-out

11:08:55 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke or odor removal

4:32:45 p.m., 85 Reussner Rd., Vehicle accident

6:42:54 p.m., 105 W. Center St., HazMat release investigation

Monday, March 27