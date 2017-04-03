Nick Cannon tempts his sweet tooth at state’s newly opened Sugar Factory

by MIKE CHAIKEN

Editions editor

MASHANTUCKET– Surrounded by a rainbow of candy of all shapes and sugar content, entertainer Nick Cannon couldn’t resist the temptation.

Cannon was on hand for the grand opening of Sugar Factory at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Saturday, April 1. Sports Illustrated and Maxim model Nina Agdal was there as well for the red carpet walk and ribbon cutting.

Sugar Factory, which has locations around the globe, now has an 8,000-square-foot location consisting of a full service café and confectionary shop, retail shop, indoor dining room, and full service bar at the Connecticut casino.

For most passers-by, the brightly colored candy shop with huge, ceiling-high glass tubes filled with everything from gummies to sugary-bursts in the shape of yellow rubber ducks (the icon for the chain) was the main attraction.

And even Cannon—who is known for his music, as well as a multitude of movie and television gigs—took advantage of his press availabilities in the store to do a little candy shopping on his own.

In a quick interview, Cannon said he loves candy.

Jawbreakers were his candy of choice at the opening, Cannon said, as he held up a plastic baggie filled to the brim with the mouth-filling sized candies. “I’m already stocked up,” he said.

Why jawbreakers? Cannon said it was “it’s the heaviest candy in the building.” Sugar Factory sells candy by the pound and jawbreakers “last the longest,” said Cannon.

Other than jawbreakers, Cannon said his favorite candy is licorice. “It’s what my family grew up on, going to the movie theater. Watching movies, it was licorice and popcorn. It was always the thing to do.”

Besides photographs, ribbons, and candy, Cannon was on hand to play a special DJ set for the VIPs at the opening

Last year, Cannon released a remix album, “The Gospel of Ike Turn Up: My Side of the Story.”

Talking about the genesis of the effort, Cannon said, “It’s been really cool. You release projects based on how you’re feeling. That was just one project. We have another project coming out soon called ‘Model Music’ and after that one is ‘The Summer School’ project.

“The way the music industry has shifted, you don’t have the time to wait to release a whole album,” said Cannon. “You have to put out a body of work by streaming. So, it’s been outstanding.”

For “The Gospel of Ike Turn Up…,” Cannon has told the press he was inspired by the music of the ‘90s.

“Specifically, ‘90s R&B was really at a time where a lot of classic, golden music was made. Now this [current] generation is kind of just beginning to open their eyes and ears to it a little more. It’s kind of cool,” said Cannon.

For his next release, “Model Music,” Cannon said he’s influenced by “more vibes. More chill. It will make every woman feel like a supermodel. It gives everybody that cool chill vibe when they get ready and stuff to get going.

Noting that the opening of Sugar Factory coincided with the 25th anniversary of Foxwoods, Cannon said, “I love celebrating people’s 25th birthdays. It’s good times. Twenty-five is a good year.”

Nina Agdal was making her first ever visit to Foxwoods for the event at Sugar Factory. “It’s so pretty,” she told press. “All these streets and everything. I want to come back.”

“This was kind of just an in and out experience,” said Agdal of her visit to Foxwoods and Sugar Factory. “I got the call last night (in New York while I was hanging with friends) and said, ‘Let’s do it.’… We only have an hour to check out stuff.”

The previous weekend to her visit to Foxwoods, Agdal had celebrated her birthday, she said. And inside Sugar Factory, Agdal got to continue the birthday celebration as she was photographed with Sugar Factory’s trademark “Lollipop Passion” 60 ounce cocktail served up in a huge goblet with dry ice so the ice vapor cascaded over the sides as the waiter delivered it.

Agdal also was served The Signature Sugar Factory burger, one of Sugar Factory’s “Insane Milkshakes,” and a humongous sundae delivered with sparklers shooting off—an appropriate sweet delicacy for the birthday girl.

Sugar Factory Foxwoods is located at the Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, Conn. Sugar Factory American Brasserie is open for lunch and dinner Monday to Thursday starting at 11 a.m. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 9 a.m. The restaurant will remain open until 2 a.m. Fridays through Sunday. The café is open daily starting at 7 a.m. Reservations and large-group bookings are available by calling (860)312–SUGR, directly at the Foxwoods concierge desk or through OpenTable.com. The restaurant is

located in the main concourse of the Grand Pequot Tower on the casino level. Parking is available in the Grand Pequot Garage.