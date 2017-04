To the editor:

Southington Community Services would like to thank Southington Stop and Shop for donating $3,087 to our food pantry. The money from Stop and Shop was collected from their Food for Friends program.

We would also like to thank Stop and Shop for donating 35,840 pounds of food to our pantry in 2016.

Over 70 families a day from Southington visit the food pantry, which is located at 91 Norton St. in Plantsville.

Mark Fazzolari, SCS Assistant