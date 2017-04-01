Letter: Readers are unhappy with Connecticut’s ratings

To the editor:

Recently, “U.S. News and World Report” issued its rating of the best states, and Gov. Dannel Malloy is proud to tout Connecticut as No. 12 overall. Regardless, Connecticut has become a less desirable place in which to live.

A $935.7 billion deficit is not enticing to job seekers, business and industry. Our governor and progressive legislature appear to fundamentally dismantle what our founding fathers fought to establish and protect.

We’re ranked No. 8 in crime. Sanctuary cities disrespect legal citizens. Illegal residents are protected with ID cards, driver’s licenses, and citizen benefits like voting. Sanctuary state status compromises existing laws, citizens, and those who legally immigrate. Humanitarian efforts with a comprehensive vetting process and social programs should responsibly support immigrants.

We cannot take care of others if we don’t take care of ourselves first, nor accept the unacceptable as good intensions and, therefore, legal. Increase support for veterans. Have Connecticut’s repealed death penalty and gun control laws made us safer?

Malloy’s “shared sacrifice” embraces mandatory Obamacare, a “tax” way beyond “affordable.” Premium costs rise, still Access Health CT is rated No. 12. Proposed education budget cuts put the state’s No. 4 ranking at risk. Many Connecticut schools are closing.

Has Malloy’s acceptance of federal funding for Common Core enhanced or hindered learning? We cannot sustain our Economy (No. 38), with many leaving the state. Who’s income will be supporting Connecticut, including seniors, if Connecticut was listed as the worst place to retire?

We support any bipartisan effort to eliminate the state’s tax on social security. Opportunity (No. 15) cannot be sustained if Connecticut continues to lose families, seniors, industry and companies.

CTFastrak, the New Britain to Hartford bus route runs at a transportation deficit of $17.5 million per year. Legislators are looking for ways to increase revenue, by returning tolls, which we do not support. Can Fairfield County and Greater Hartford offer commuter incentives? Taxing our driving miles is most intrusive and outrageous.

Connecticut spent $2.1 million in federal grant money to study “mileage-based user fees”. Vehicles are monitored with mandatory GPS, tracking drivers everywhere, risking our privacy, and placing dependency on a state-run technology for raising revenue? We do no support this.

Connecticut’s economic recovery and growth remains to be seen.

Recover our nation and state’s founding principles. There is hope for our future with the success of our legislature for optimal results for 2017 and beyond.

Gerry Comtois and Maryann Comtois, Southington