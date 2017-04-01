Letter: Reader worries about recent United Healthcare changes

To the editor:

For those of you that have not as yet been contacted by United Healthcare, we were informed by mail that UHC would no longer cover all services and specialists provided by Hartford Hospital, the Hospital of Central Connecticut and its Emergency Room at Bradley, as well as the soon-to-be urgent care center on Queen Street.

I am speaking to those who have the United Healthcare Medicare plans. For many of you who have fought the good fight to keep Bradley as our ER of choice, this is shameful.

What is particularly galling about this is that all of these services are summarily being cut off without any prior notice (giving us only until April 15 to make any changes). We are particularly appalled that UHC waited to make these cancellations until after the enrollment period ended for 2017. In essence they waited until after we renewed our coverage with them before cutting us off from these essential services three months into the plan.

If they wish to drop any providers that are essential to our well-being, they should do so during the open enrollment period, when we have the opportunity to change insurance companies, not whenever it suits UHC. Now we are in the lurch for the rest of 2017, wherein they will not cover any of these services.

This should not be allowed to happen. When insurance companies drop a health care provider, they should be required to continue current coverage until the next enrollment period, so that subscribers have the opportunity to switch insurance without loss of their life-saving health care services and trusted medical advisors.

What can we do? The Connecticut Insurance Dept does not cover Medicare. Hence, you must contact Medicare directly. They have a web site at www.medicare.gov/MedicareComplaintForm/home.aspx, but this is for non-urgent complaints (response time: over 30 days). It’s better to call them directly at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227)

Don’t let United Health Care get away with this kind of arrogant and outrageous behavior. Call now.

John Randall, Southington