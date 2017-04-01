‘Artistic Impressions’ at The Orchards in April

Maria Mongillo Bednarz, of Plantsville, and Angela Orsene, of Cheshire, will be exhibiting their paintings at The Gallery at The Orchards during the month of April. The show is called “Artistic Impressions.”

Bednarz has been a graphic designer at Bristol Hospital since 1995. She has also been a manager in the information technology department of the American Heart Association. Her graphic design materials have promoted Westfarms Mall, the United Way and many others. She has painted wall murals for St. Dominick’s Church and Southington Day Care Center.

Orsene was the World Languages department chair for over 25 years at Southington High School and currently is a docent at New Britain Museum of American Art. Her pastel paintings won several prizes including first place at Cheshire Art League and Southington Arts & Crafts Association.

Both artists are former students of Mally DeSomma and ArtsPlace in Cheshire.

The Gallery at The Orchards is located in the second floor community room at The Orchards. Call (860) 628-5656 for available day and evening viewing hours. For more info, visit

www.southingtonartsandcrafts.com or www.southingtonorchards.org.