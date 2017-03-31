Obituary: Concetta ‘Dolly’ (Barresi) Colella, 80

Concetta “Dolly” (Barresi) Colella, 80, of Southington formerly of New Britain Connecticut went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 29th 2017.

She was born in New Britain Ct on March 10th 1937. Dolly was the daughter of the late Paul Barresi and his wife Rose Barresi (Tambone) and grew up in New Britain where she met her late husband, Joseph J. Colella. They were married for 36 years. She attended New Britain High School and after graduating became employed as a Telephone operator with SNET for over 25 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.

Dolly is survived by her Son, James Colella and Wife Lisa Colella and Daughter Paula Chamberland and Husband Paul Chamberland. 7 Grandchildren Mike Colella, Tony Colella, Joe Colella, Rose Colella, Beau Chamberland, Tyler Chamberland, Cassidy Chamberland and six Great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Dolly was a committed volunteer at Bradley Memorial Hospital, an active member of the Southington YMCA and a member of the Pioneers club. She enjoyed Tennis, Traveling, playing cards and most of all being with her family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 4th at 9:00 AM from the New Britain Memorial -Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Avenue, New Britain, followed by a celebration of her life at 10:00 AM at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 296 New Britain Avenue, Newington, CT with the Pastor Cary Schmidt Officiating. Burial will be in St Mary Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held Monday, April 3rd, from 4-7pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations in Dolly’s memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Attn. Team Touring For Teagan and Skylar, 101 Center Point Dr. Suite 107 Middletown, CT. 06457. Please make checks payable to The CT. Foundation or you may call 860-632-7300.

