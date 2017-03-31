Obituary: Attilio ‘Til’ Betti, 94

Attilio “Til” Betti, 94, of Southington, passed away at Bradley Hospital, March 29, surrounded by loving family. He was ready to go home to God. Til was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Alice (Barnes) Betti.

He was born in New Britain, Oct. 24, 1922 to his late parents, Eugenio and Zena (Nardini) Betti. He served in the Pacific Theater with the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII. Upon his discharge at the end of the war, he returned to New Britain to his job at The Stanley Works where he was employed for 43 years until his retirement. After his retirement, he did the home delivery service for Serafino Pharmacy in Southington for several years. Til was a member of the First Baptist Church of Southington and had served on the Board of Trustees.

He is survived by two daughters, Alice and husband Robert Norton of Londonderry, NH, and Nancy and her husband Ronald Serafino of Southington; 4 grandchildren, Amanda and husband Tim LaPorte, Katie and husband Jason Foster, Christina Serafino and her fiancé Brian Yount , Paul Serafino and wife Carolyn; his greatgrandchildren, Taylor Michael, Aubrey, Madeline and Carina and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to nieces Melanie MacDonald and Gaile Colaresi.

He was predeceased by his 3 sisters, Eleanor Morrissey, Elda Covaleski and Ida Colaresi.

The family would like to thank Dr. Leonard Glaser, the staff s at Midstate Hospital and the Summit at Plantsville for their special care and kindness.

Funeral Services will be held Monday 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at Forestville Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday 2-4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Bread for Life, P.O. Box 925 , Southington, CT 06489 or Southington Y Camp Sloper Scholarship, 29 High St. Southington, CT 06489.

