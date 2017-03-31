Good Deeds Week starts April 3-9: Have you made ‘The Pledge?’

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Town-wide Effort to Promote Success (STEPS) announced the second annual Good Deeds Week, which will run from Monday, April 3 to Sunday, April 9.

Members from the Board of Education, the YMCA board, the Town Council, and other local groups have already signed the pledge to complete a random act of kindness during the week. Residents are encouraged to participate as well.

Good Deeds Week, which STEPS staff member Megan Albanese helped to spearhead, promotes Developmental Asset No. 9—service to others and making the Southington community an even better place to live.

“By engaging in a good deed, we are helping to spread a caring culture throughout our town and setting a good example for our youth,” Albanese said.

STEPS coalition members saw a favorable response to the program’s initiation last year and said they want to grow the movement. To participate, people of all ages sign a pledge where they promise to “do good” from April 3 to April 9. Examples are provided with the pledge form that gives ideas for home, school, and community acts of kindness.

“My pledge involves providing a positive and supportive comment each day to a different person,” said Superintendent Tim Connellan. “Especially to those who may not always have the opportunity to be in the limelight so to speak.”

Connellan isn’t the only one pledging to “do good.” Hundreds of town residents are jumping on board. The Southington High School student council think tank is holding theme days throughout the week such as “Make it matter Monday,” “Donate toiletries Tuesday,” “Thank you Thursday,” and “Buy a friend a flower Friday.”

“The student council think tank is a group of 50 students whose main charter is to promote the STEPS Assets of the Month and improve the school climate at Southington High School,” advisor Jennifer Steinberg said.

In addition, the Asset Building Classrooms (ABC) across the district have plans to incorporate good deeds throughout the district. The Southington YMCA also has projects in store. Director of Operations Mark Pooler, who represents the youth serving sector for STEPS, is leading his team in a community project.

“Our child care sites are going to be getting involved as well,” Pooler said.

Last year, Pooler took his leadership staff on a spring clean-up for a friend of the YMCA. The good deed provided a good team-building activity, but it also helped to support someone in need.

During the Town Council meeting on Monday night, Councilor and STEPS advisory board member Tom Lombardi asked his fellow councilors to sign the pledge as well. Each of the town officials signed a pledge form and held them up to show the audience before ending the meeting.

To get involved, email southingtonsteps@gmail.com or visit the STEPS Facebook page to post pictures of your good deeds. For more information about the STEPS coalition, go to www.southingtonsteps.org.