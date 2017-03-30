Southington organizations team up for art show homecoming

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

For more than a quarter century, the Southington Arts and Crafts Association (SACA) has been showcasing local painters, sculptors, photographers, and more at their annual juried art show, but now fans won’t have to travel to see their favorite artists.

SACA and Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) are joining forces to bring the long-running art show back home. Last year, SACA held their show in Meriden, but thanks to the new SoCCA facility at 93 Main St., the other local arts association will celebrate a homecoming in 2017.

The SACA juried art show will officially open on Sunday, April 9 with a reception and awards ceremony from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Gura Building in the center of town. Light refreshments will be available at the event, and the show’s juror, Jim Laurino, will present the awards.

All submissions will be on display through April 28 in the SoCCA building at 93 Main Street across from the town green.

This year marks the 60th year for SACA, which is the oldest and largest association in Southington for the arts. The organization is housed in the lower floor of the Historical society building at 239 Main St., but most of their local events, including artist of the month shows, are held at the Gallery at the Orchards on Hobart Street.

But SACA has had to hold their previous juried events at Gallery 53 in Meriden because Southington did not have adequate space for the size of their show. SoCCA’s newly renovated space in the Historic Gura Building is the perfect fit to keep the show closer to home.

“We are thrilled to host the show and their bi-monthly demo in our pottery studio,” said SoCCA executive director Mary DeCroce. “It’s a great partnership and a win-win for everyone.”

DeCroce said that the partnership between the two major art organizations in town began in 2008. Linda DeLuca was the active president of SACA at the time and attended SoCCA meetings when they were in the beginning stages.

“Since then, [SACA] has helped out with Harvest the Arts and other art activities we were spearheading,” DeCroce said. “Over the last few years they have always supported the renovation and even made a donation towards it.”

DeCroce said that this is a natural partnership since the organizations both champion local artists.

“We’re very close, and we’ve had members in both organizations,” said DeLuca. “We donate to their art shows, and they donate to ours.”

This event is the 26th juried art show presented by SACA, but for the first time in many years, they are “back home.” DeLuca said that the organization is happy to have the show on display in Southington. They were waiting for the new SoCCA facility to open in order to rent the space and it finally has.

“It came at a good time,” said DeLuca.

To apply for the competition, SACA will receive submissions from local artists on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SoCCA. All mediums are accepted, including original paintings, photography, sculpture and mixed media.

For more information about SACA and upcoming events, visit www.southingtonartsandcrafts.com. For more information about the juried art show, visit www.southingtonarts.org